(Corrects standard coal consumption to 4.36 bln tonnes from
43.6 bln tonnes coal equivalent and energy production to 3.46
bln tonnes from 34.6 bln tonnes)
* Total energy production down 4.2 pct in 2016
* Coal accounts for 62 pct of energy consumption mix
* Greenpeace says CO2 emissions showed zero growth
SHANGHAI, Feb 28 China's total energy
consumption grew 1.4 percent to 4.36 billion tonnes of standard
coal in 2016, according to preliminary calculations published
by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.
Total energy production was down 4.2 percent compared to the
previous year at 3.46 billion tonnes of coal equivalent, the
statistics bureau said in its annual statistical bulletin.
The share of coal in China's total energy consumption mix
stood at 62 percent over 2016, it said. The figure for 2015 was
64 percent, according to last year's bulletin.
Environmental group Greenpeace said the data indicated that
China's total carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions were steady in
2016, driven largely by a 1.3 percent decline in coal
consumption over the year.
The National Bureau of Statistics does not publish regular
data for China's carbon dioxide emissions.
Greenpeace said China appeared virtually certain to
overachieve its 2020 climate targets "if the rapid shift to
clean energy and away from over-reliance on polluting industries
continues."
It expected a further 1 percent drop in CO2 emissions in
2017.
China has introduced targets and standards to improve
industrial energy efficiency in a bid to cut pollution and
reduce carbon dioxide emissions. The country's economic slowdown
has also had an impact on overall consumption.
The government far exceeded its targets to eliminate 250
million tonnes of coal and 45 million tonnes of steel capacity
last year.
