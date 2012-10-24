(Adds detail, background)
BEIJING Oct 24 China will seek to encourage
more private investment in its state-dominated energy sector,
according to a new industry white paper published by official
news agency Xinhua on Wednesday.
China is preparing for a once-in-a-decade leadership
transition in November, and its new leaders are widely expected
to push for the sort of market-oriented reforms that will break
up monopolies in sectors such as energy.
The new policy document said China planned to "give full
play to the fundamental role of the market in allocating
resources" and would draw up new regulations designed to reform
the energy sector.
Included in the list of possible private investment targets
were the exploration and development of energy resources, coal
processing, oil refining, renewables, the construction of oil
and natural gas pipelines and the electricity sector.
"All projects listed in the national energy program, except
those forbidden by laws or regulations, are open to private
capital," the document said.
Policy makers have struggled to bring market forces to bear
on the energy industry, with dominant state-owned enterprises
like the State Grid Corp. proving resistant to change.
The white paper said China would also seek to improve
legislation on, and regulation of, the industry, with plans to
adopt a comprehensive new energy law and new provisions dealing
with oil reserves, natural gas and nuclear reactor management.
While China is committed to raising the share of renewables
in its overall energy mix to 15 percent by 2020, it said it
would also promote the clean development of fossil fuels and
improve power generation efficiency.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)