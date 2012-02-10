BEIJING, Feb 10 The following table shows China's crude oil and natural gas production by field in 2011, as reported by China Oil, Gas and Petrochemical, a biweekly newsletter run by the official Xinhua News Agency. The report did not specify the sources for the data, nor did it give any comparison. Total output figures were different from those reported by the National Bureau of Statistics. China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group) and China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) operate their oil and gas production assets via their respective listed vehicles, PetroChina Company Ltd , China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) and CNOOC Ltd . Crude oil output in thousand tonnes and natural gas output in million cubic metres. Field Dec Jan-Dec Dec gas Jan-Dec crude crude gas Daqing 3,362.00 40,000.10 243 3,104.33 Huabei 335 4,210.50 58 765.01 Liaohe 851 10,000.00 56.5 720.69 Xinjiang 862 10,899.80 360 3,708.29 Dagang 440.5 4,783.10 34.4 446.16 Jilin 409 5,800.20 243 1,550.27 Changqing 1,601.00 20,020.30 2,820.0 25,830.89 Yumen 40 510.5 1.62 19.36 Qinghai 163 1,949.60 650 6,500.87 Sichuan 9 141.2 1,180.0 14,210.64 Yanchang* 1,180.00 13,955.00 Jidong 142 1,650.80 40 441.61 Tarim 517 5,776.50 1,830.0 17,049.07 Tuha 133 1,549.90 102 1,055.09 CNPC's total 10,044.5 121,247.40 7,618.5 75,402.28 Shengli 2,316.10 27,340.00 43.83 500.07 Henan 190.6 2,250.00 5.65 64.05 Zhongyuan 223.2 2,623.80 543.97 6,496.77 Jianghan 80.5 965 14.64 160.3 Jiangsu/Anhui 145.4 1,710.20 3.49 53.32 Dianqiangui - NewStar 673.8 7,814.40 675.65 7,111.98 ShanghaiOcean - 25 18.6 255.68 Sinopec's 3,629.60 42,728.50 1,305.8 14,642.17 total CNOOC and 3,305.40 39,671.90 960.54 13,272.55 others China's total 16,979.5 203,647.80 9,884.9 103,317.01 * Yanchang is an integrated oil firm controlled by Shaanxi government. Its output is included in CNPC's in the table. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)