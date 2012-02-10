BEIJING, Feb 10 The following table shows
China's crude oil and natural gas production by field in 2011,
as reported by China Oil, Gas and Petrochemical, a biweekly
newsletter run by the official Xinhua News Agency.
The report did not specify the sources for the data, nor did
it give any comparison.
Total output figures were different from those reported by
the National Bureau of Statistics.
China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), China Petrochemical
Corp (Sinopec Group) and China National Offshore Oil Corp
(CNOOC) operate their oil and gas production assets via their
respective listed vehicles, PetroChina Company Ltd
, China Petroleum and Chemical Corp
(Sinopec Corp) and CNOOC Ltd
.
Crude oil output in thousand tonnes and natural gas output
in million cubic metres.
Field Dec Jan-Dec Dec gas Jan-Dec
crude crude gas
Daqing 3,362.00 40,000.10 243 3,104.33
Huabei 335 4,210.50 58 765.01
Liaohe 851 10,000.00 56.5 720.69
Xinjiang 862 10,899.80 360 3,708.29
Dagang 440.5 4,783.10 34.4 446.16
Jilin 409 5,800.20 243 1,550.27
Changqing 1,601.00 20,020.30 2,820.0 25,830.89
Yumen 40 510.5 1.62 19.36
Qinghai 163 1,949.60 650 6,500.87
Sichuan 9 141.2 1,180.0 14,210.64
Yanchang* 1,180.00 13,955.00
Jidong 142 1,650.80 40 441.61
Tarim 517 5,776.50 1,830.0 17,049.07
Tuha 133 1,549.90 102 1,055.09
CNPC's total 10,044.5 121,247.40 7,618.5 75,402.28
Shengli 2,316.10 27,340.00 43.83 500.07
Henan 190.6 2,250.00 5.65 64.05
Zhongyuan 223.2 2,623.80 543.97 6,496.77
Jianghan 80.5 965 14.64 160.3
Jiangsu/Anhui 145.4 1,710.20 3.49 53.32
Dianqiangui -
NewStar 673.8 7,814.40 675.65 7,111.98
ShanghaiOcean - 25 18.6 255.68
Sinopec's 3,629.60 42,728.50 1,305.8 14,642.17
total
CNOOC and 3,305.40 39,671.90 960.54 13,272.55
others
China's total 16,979.5 203,647.80 9,884.9 103,317.01
* Yanchang is an integrated oil firm controlled by Shaanxi
government. Its output is included in CNPC's in the table.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)