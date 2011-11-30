BEIJING Nov 30 China's National Energy
Administration is currently mulling the details of a plan to
impose a countrywide cap on electricity use, the 21st Century
Business Herald newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing local
government sources.
The report did not reveal at what level the cap would be set
but said China's provinces and regions would be allocated one of
five different electricity and overall energy consumption
targets depending on their level of development.
A cap on electricity use would be the latest in a long line
of government targets aimed at improving efficiency, saving
resources and reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas
emissions.
As well as a lowered annual economic growth target of 7
percent, Chinese provinces are also facing "mandatory" cuts in
the amount of energy and carbon dioxide produced per unit of GDP
over the 2011-2015 period.
Reports last month also suggested that China was planning to
impose coal consumption caps in pilot regions such as Hebei and
the Pearl and Yangtze river deltas.
A national energy consumption cap has been on the agenda
since last year, and former energy chief Zhang Guobao said
following his retirement in March that it was expected to be set
at 4 billion tonnes of standard coal per annum by 2015, up from
around 3.2 billion tonnes in 2010.
However, subsequent reports suggested that the 2015 target
would be adjusted to 4.1 billion tonnes a year.
Xie Zhenhua, vice-director of the National Development and
Reform Commission, told reporters last week that China would
endeavour to impose an "appropriate" cap on total energy use
over the 2011-2015 period, but he did not give a figure.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ken Wills)