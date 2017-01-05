BEIJING Jan 5 China will invest 2.5 trillion yuan ($360.93 billion) in renewable power generation between 2016 and 2020, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Thursday.

The investment will create over 13 million jobs in the sector, the NEA said in a blueprint document that lays out its plan to develop the nation's energy sector in a five year period. ($1 = 6.9265 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Meng Meng and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Michael Perry)