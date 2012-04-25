* SGCC may spin off a $7.9 bln coal and power unit

* Unit accounts for 2.5 pct of SGCC assets (Adds context, analyst comment)

By Su Dan and Ken Wills

BEIJING, April 25 The State Grid Corp of China (SGCC), the world's largest state utility, plans to spin off a coal and power generation unit with assets worth about 50 billion yuan ($7.9 billion), or 2.5 percent of its total assets, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The sale, to state-run Shenhua Group, would be the second divesture after SGCC stripped 4 percent of assets including mostly power construction services last year in a delayed and scaled-down step in China's power market reform.

The largest power transmission and distribution firm in China is normally disinclined to spin off its huge and complex businesses, which include power transmission, distribution, construction, equipment manufacturing, finance, trusts, insurance and media.

"The divesture conforms to State Grid's plan and will strengthen Shenhua's competitive advantage in thermal power generation," one source said, however, without elaborating what the plan is.

It was not clear whether the whole of the unit, State Grid Energy Development Co Ltd, or just part of it would be transferred to Shenhua, another source said.

The sale has yet to be approved by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), according to the sources who were familiar with deal but were not authorized to publicly announce it.

Shenhua Group is the parent of China Shenhua Energy Corp Co Ltd , which runs a big network of power plants and produces the largest volume of coal among Chinese miners.

State Grid news department officials could not immediately comment, and a news official with Shenhua denied having any knowledge of the deal. Government officials at SASAC were not available for comment.

"I doubt (SGCC's) willingness to forego any interests without a reward in some way," one analyst with a Shanghai-based securities firm said. He declined to be named as some clients of the securities firm rely on SGCC for business deals.

SLOW REFORM

China broke its power monopoly in 2002 by setting up five power generating groups, four power service companies and two grid operators, and laid out an ambitious plan to further peel off unnecessary assets from grid operators and separate power transmission and local distribution before finally liberalising power prices.

The mild competition between state-owned power generators led to blind generation expansion and debt-to-assets ratios rising to dangerous levels but did not result in any lower power prices.

Beijing has repeatedly said it would push forward power market reform, but the SGCC objected to dumping many non-core assets, as well as separating power transmission and distribution.

Liu Zhengya, head of SGCC, argued in a book published on April 10 by its own media unit that the current integration of power transmission and distribution and power dispatch is suitable for China and disintegration of the system would add 60 to 180 billion yuan of power costs. ($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan) (Writing by Jim Bai; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)