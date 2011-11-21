(Corrects fifth paragraph to China National Offshore Oil Corp, not CNOOC Ltd)

* October net diesel imports surge to 200,000 tonnes

* LNG imports down 28 pct from September record high

* Coal imports down from September record high

By Jim Bai and Fayen Wong

BEIJING, Nov 21 China's net diesel imports swelled to 200,000 tonnes in October from being a small net exporter a month earlier, data from the China Customs Statistics (CCS) Information Centre showed on Monday.

The increase was consistent with earlier reports that leading oil companies had booked more diesel cargoes in the run-up to winter months as supply in some regions tightened amid lucklustre domestic refinery production.

PetroChina , the second-largest Chinese refiner, said in late October that its diesel purchases since July were 122 percent higher than imports for the whole of 2010 and October imports stood at 120,000 tonnes.

Leading oil refiner China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) has ordered an unusual 200,000 tonnes for November to cover domestic shortages.

State-owned China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC Group), the country's third-largest oil company, made its second-ever diesel purchase in October, importing 83,000 tonnes of diesel, Reuters reported earlier and according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

The CCS data showed China bought 330,000 tonnes of diesel in October while exporting 130,000 tonnes.

China was also a net diesel buyer from June to August but the deficit was much smaller.

China imported 850,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas last month or 27,419 tonnes per day, the data showed. The daily rate was 28 percent less than a record volume of 38,286 tonnes in September.

The world's second-largest oil user also imported 1.76 million tonnes of fuel oil in October and exported 200,000 tonnes of gasoline.

Coal imports fell to 15.69 million tonnes in October from a record high of 19.1 million tonnes in September, the data showed.

China's customs department is scheduled to release detailed trade data later today. (Editing by Chris Lewis)