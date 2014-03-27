BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities says FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will pay 3 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment
MILAN, March 27 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has acquired stakes of around 2 percent in Italian state-owned energy companies Eni and Enel, Italian market regulator Consob said on Thursday.
In a filing published on its website, Consob said the Chinese central bank exceeded the 2 percent disclosure threshold on March 21.
The PBOC now holds 2.071 percent of utility group Enel and 2.102 percent of oil and gas group Eni, it said.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Says it plans to pay cash 2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment