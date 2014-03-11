BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust posts FY16 revenue of S$475.6 mln
* "Actively seeking accretive acquisitions in gateway cities in markets such as Australia, Japan, Europe and U.S." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 11 China Enterprise Co Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit down 22.4 percent y/y at 401.7 million yuan ($65.44 million)
* Says sees property sales affected by uncertainies surrounding government policies
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/hyh57v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1385 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom)
* "Actively seeking accretive acquisitions in gateway cities in markets such as Australia, Japan, Europe and U.S." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hope Bancorp announces acquisition of Seattle-based U & I Financial Corp.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 23 Canada has a "very special status" and is unlikely to be hit hard by changes the United States wants to make to the NAFTA trade accord, the head of a business advisory council to U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday.