June 27 China Enterprise Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 6 billion yuan ($964.94 million) via private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on June 30

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/UP9mjM; bit.ly/1qNyxka

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2180 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)