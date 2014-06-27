MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may consolidate, Saudi could continue rebound
DUBAI, Jan 24 Gulf stock markets may consolidate on Tuesday amid a lack of fresh, positive factors, though Saudi Arabia could continue a rebound that began on Monday.
June 27 China Enterprise Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 6 billion yuan ($964.94 million) via private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on June 30
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/UP9mjM; bit.ly/1qNyxka
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2180 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Emkay Global Financial Services says signs agreement with DBS group Source text: (http://bit.ly/2klVy1p) Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Canadian fintech company Goldmoney Inc has certified its gold-based financial products as sharia-compliant, the latest firm to combine blockchain technology to tap demand from Islamic investors.