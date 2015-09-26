By Dominique Patton and Kathy Chen
BEIJING, Sept 26
BEIJING, Sept 26 China will promote greater use
of equity crowdfunding for startups to encourage
entrepreneurship in the world's second-largest economy, a
cabinet document said on Saturday.
China's leaders have repeatedly said they want to promote
more entrepreneurial activity in the state-dominated economy to
stimulate employment, a top priority as the economy slows.
While they have pledged strong support for online business,
however, they have until now generally refrained from showing
enthusiastic support for crowdfunding.
A State Council document posted on the government's website
called for expanding equity crowdfunding projects to help small
companies raise funds as a "useful complement" to traditional
equity financing while underlining the need to protect
investors' rights and minimise financial risks.
With most Chinese banks unwilling to fund startups,
crowdfunding has already seen rapid growth, helped by new
platforms set up by e-commerce giants such as JD.com.
Crowdfunding is also being used by large companies as funds
from traditional channels dry up. Dalian Wanda Group, China's
largest commercial property developer, said in June that it
raised 5 billion yuan ($784 million) from investors online and
that it would continue to raise money from the public.
But reports have highlighted some of the risks of the
unregulated market. A Beijing court earlier this month ordered a
restaurant in the capital to pay a fine of 15,000 yuan for
deceiving public investors about its intended use for 700,000
yuan raised online, according to a local media report.
The cabinet document give no details about how to address
risks but promised that the government would grant easier market
access to startups by cutting red tape.
It also called for the development of third-party credit
rating services and a standardised system for collecting,
evaluating and sharing credit information.
China's securities regulator said last month that it would
soon begin inspecting online equity financing platforms to
address risks from illegal activities in online equity financing
platforms.
Under draft rules drawn up by the Securities Association
last year, equity crowdfunding projects must have no more than
200 investors. Investors must have at least 3 million yuan in
financial assets or 500,000 yuan in annual average income for
the previous three years.
China could account for half of the developing world's
crowdfunding by 2025, or $50 billion, according to a World Bank
forecast.
($1 = 6.3737 Chinese yuan renminbi)
