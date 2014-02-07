BEIJING Feb 7 Around 100 villagers attacked a
police station in southwestern China on Friday as part of an
environmental protest, state media said in a rare report about
what are increasingly common demonstrations.
Two government workers and one local resident were injured
in the clash in Baha village in Yunnan province at around
midday, Xinhua said, citing local authorities. The situation was
brought under control soon afterwards, it added.
Xinhua did not give further details about Friday's incident
but said around 100 Baha villagers had attacked the nearby
Jiangnan Iron and Alloy factory on Monday and three of them had
been summoned to the police station on Friday morning for
damaging factory property.
There are tens of thousands of unreported protests in China
each year, a rising number of which are over environmental
disputes in a country where rapid economic growth has taken its
toll on the air, water and land.
There were two large protests in the Yunnan city of Kunming
last June when residents resisted plans for a local factory to
produce paraxylene, a chemical used in making fabrics and
plastic bottles.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)