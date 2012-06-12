LONDON, June 12 China's carbon emissions could
be much lower than estimated by a U.N. panel of scientists,
according to a leading Chinese climate change specialist.
The comments by Professor Wang Yi, director of the climate
change research centre at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in
Beijing, add spice to a long-running debate about the accuracy
of the country's energy use data.
China is the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, so the
scale of its emissions has a critical influence on the pace of
global climate change.
A study in the journal Nature Climate Change, published on
Sunday, said China's carbon emissions could be nearly 20 percent
greater than estimated due to discrepancies between
provincial-level and national figures.
But Wang said in an interview that research being conducted
by his institute pointed to the opposite conclusion.
That is because the methodology used by the
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a U.N. panel
of climate scientists, does not take sufficient account of the
big differences in calorific content of China's many grades of
coal, Wang said.
"We have some preliminary calculations and current emissions
may be 10-20 percent less than the result based on IPCC
methodology," he said.
Even if the findings are confirmed, Wang said they would not
change the bigger picture: China pumps out more carbon than any
other country, about 22 percent of the global total.
"I don't think it would have much of an influence on the
debate," he said.
Wang, who was speaking in London en route to a U.N. Earth
summit in Rio, is working on a report with The
Climate Group, a coalition of governments and companies that
promotes policies and technologies to reduce global emissions.
Wu Changhua, the group's Greater China director, said better
energy-use data was essential for, among other things, the
development of China's proposed national carbon trading scheme.
She said China was making strides in areas such as renewable
energy and clean coal but was struggling to fit together all the
pieces of a strategy for sustainable economic development.
Progress on smart grids and power storage, for instance, had
lagged developments in solar and wind technology.
"What China has is the political will, the belief and the
desire but not necessarily all the solutions in hand," Wu said.
(Reporting by Alan Wheatley; Editing by David Cowell)