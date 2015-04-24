BEIJING, April 24 Only 1 percent of firms in China's top steelmaking province of Hebei met state emission standards in 2014, environmental group Greenpeace said on Friday, underscoring the challenges facing industrial regions as the government's war on smog intensifies.

In a review of official emissions data submitted last year by major coal-fired power, steel and cement producers in Hebei, Greenpeace said just two of the 183 monitored firms managed to meet standards.

"While we welcome how transparently the government is reporting this data, it does paint a bleak picture of what the reality is on the ground," said Zhang Kai, climate and energy campaigner at Greenpeace East Asia.

Hebei, which surrounds the capital, Beijing, produces nearly 200 million tonnes of steel a year, more than the whole of the European Union. Last year it was home to seven of China's 10 most polluted cities, according to official air quality data.

The province said in an action plan published this month that it would cut hazardous airborne particles known as PM2.5 by 25 percent from 2013 levels by 2017. Cities closer to Beijing, including the major steel-producing city of Tangshan, faced an even higher target of 33 percent.

Hebei has promised to cut coal consumption by 40 million tonnes over the 2014-2017 period and steel capacity by 60 million tonnes.

It has also said that all steel mills in the province would be forced to install the equipment required to comply with state emission standards by the end of this year, and it has arranged $100 billion in financing from banks to help firms pay for upgrades.

Growth in Hebei slipped to 6.5 percent last year, among the lowest in the country, and it has long urged Beijing for more support. Last month Premier Li Keqiang said the state should offer it preferential financing policies.

"Hebei was given preferential treatment to clean up its air because of its proximity to the capital," said Yang Shuying, a researcher with the Policy Research Centre for the Environment and Economy, an environment ministry think tank.

Yang said Hebei had been granted 4 billion yuan ($645 million) from the central government budget in 2014 to help clean up heavily polluted industries.

"We still need to see how the local authority is spending the budget," she said.

Greenpeace also examined data from 168 companies in coastal Jiangsu province in the east, a major manufacturing hub, and found that only four met emissions standards last year.

"We believe that if current emissions are not improved soon, Jiangsu will find it very difficult to meet its 20 percent emissions reduction target by 2017, and Hebei will also struggle to shake off its reputation for being a heavily polluted province," Greenpeace's Zhang said.

($1 = 6.1970 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by David Stanway and Kathy Chen; Editing by Alan Raybould)