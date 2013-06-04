BEIJING, June 4 Pollution in China's vast
countryside worsened further in 2012 as a result of the
encroachment of industry and mining on farmland and an expansion
of animal husbandry, the environment ministry said on Tuesday.
Pollution has emerged as one of the biggest challenges
facing China's ruling Communist Party and its newly appointed
leaders, with the government acknowledging that poor air and
water quality has become a major causes of unrest.
The government is expected to unveil tough new measures to
curb industrial emissions within the month, but the countryside
could be an even harder challenge, with experts saying China's
farms are now an even bigger source of pollution than the
cities.
"With industrialisation, urbanisation and the modernisation
of agriculture, the situation for the rural environment has
become grim," the Ministry of Environmental Protection said in
its annual report for last year.
"The stand out points are an increase in pressure from
mining pollution ... and severe pollution from the raising of
livestock and poultry."
In its annual report, the Ministry of Environmental
Protection said China continued to face grave pollution problems
despite overall improvements in air and water quality in 2012.
It described 2012 as a significant turning point after
China's newly-appointed leadership vowed to build a "beautiful
China" and address the consequences of three decades of
untrammeled growth.
But it noted that while overall environmental conditions did
not worsen in 2012, "trends remained extremely serious".
Air quality in cities remained "generally stable" in 2012,
with emissions of sulphur dioxide - a pollutant caused mainly by
coal burning - falling 4.52 percent to 21.18 million tonnes.
The ministry did not provide data for PM2.5, or airborne
particulate matter with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres,
a major health hazard caused by industrial coal burning and
vehicle emissions.
In January, PM2.5 levels in large parts of northern China,
including the capital Beijing, triggered widespread public anger
and forced the authorities to introduce emergency measures to
thin traffic and shut down polluting industries.
Wan Bentai, chief engineer with the environment ministry,
told reporters last week that despite the January crisis, caused
in part by "unique weather conditions", air quality in China had
been improving steadily for at least a decade.
"I can say as a matter of fact that Beijing's air quality is
getting better and better - that is an objective fact," he said.
The environment ministry said water quality also saw a
slight improvement in 2012, with 68.9 percent of samples found
to be suitable for human consumption, up from 61 percent in the
previous year. It said 10.2 percent of sampled water was below
grade V and unsuitable even for industry or irrigation, down
from 13.7 percent in 2011.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard; Editing by Ron Popeski)