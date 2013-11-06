BEIJING Nov 6 Chinese cities should close
schools, cut working hours and stop outdoor activities during
the most severe spells of air pollution, the Ministry of
Environmental Protection said on Wednesday.
"Every possible compulsory measure" must be taken to cut
emissions during the heaviest smog, which has a serious impact
on health, the ministry said, including suspending factory
production and imposing traffic restrictions.
The ministry's guidelines, issued in a circular, come as
China grapples with frequent choking smog in its big cities, a
consequence of years of breakneck economic growth that has
fuelled public anger.
State media recently reported that an 8-year-old-girl who
lived near a busy thoroughfare in the coastal province of
Jiangsu had been diagnosed with lung cancer. The case of the
girl, called the country's youngest lung cancer patient, has
sparked a public outcry.
Despite frequent calls for cutting pollution over recent
years, and growing public anger, the problem has only got worse.
Schools and workplaces typically operate as normal in all
but the most severe smog, even when it reaches hazardous levels.
Primary and middle schools suspended classes last month in
the northeastern city of Harbin during a smog emergency. The
airport and some bus routes were also closed.
China must also toughen anti-pollution measures on industry
and reduce its dependence on coal, which produces more than
three quarters of electricity, the Environment Ministry said.
Public security departments should also toughen checks on
vehicles, including phasing out older ones, and ensure there are
not too many on the roads, it said.
China said in September it would slash coal consumption and
shut down polluting mills, factories and smelters, though
experts have said implementing the measures would be tough.
Air pollution is expected to worsen this winter because of a
chronic natural gas shortage.
(Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Robert Birsel)