BEIJING, April 7 China's capital Beijing will
set up cameras at building sites across the city to monitor how
much construction contributes to Beijing's notoriously polluted
air, state media said.
Air quality in cities is of increasing concern to China's
stability-obsessed leaders, anxious to douse potential unrest as
a more affluent urban population turns against a
growth-at-all-costs economic model that has poisoned much of the
country's air, water and soil.
Despite the billions of dollars spent on cleaning up the
air, smog remains a major problem, especially in Beijing.
By the end of June, all building sites in the city will have
to install cameras to assess how constructors' practices add to
the capital's smog, Xinhua news agency said on Sunday.
"Based on the pictures taken by the cameras, the municipal
commission of housing and urban-rural development will punish
companies that use unqualified trucks to carry earth or allow
outdoor construction to continue in heavily polluted days," the
report said.
In addition, all building firms will have to use fully
enclosed vehicles to carry earth from July 1, to prevent it from
being blown into the air and adding to pollution, Xinhua added.
Construction sites are already closed on badly polluted days
in Beijing.
The government will also demand contractors place funds for
dust control in special bank accounts before construction, it
said.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Michael Perry)