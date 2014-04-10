BEIJING, April 10 Nearly 2,000 Chinese
enterprises were found to be in violation of state pollution
guidelines following a nationwide inspection campaign covering
25,000 industrial firms, the environment ministry said on
Thursday.
With the environment identified as one of the government's
top priorities after years of unfettered economic growth,
Beijing has promised to enhance its powers to monitor and punish
industries accused of ignoring state regulations.
Beijing has struggled to make local governments and
industries comply with laws and has long been criticised for
relying on national campaigns to bring industrial sectors like
coal, steel or rare earth to heel. Illegal behaviour often
resumes once government inspectors have departed.
The Ministry of Environmental Protection (MEP) has targeted
firms that fail to install pollution control technology or
provide fraudulent emissions data to try to avoid punishment.
In a notice posted on its website (www.mep.gov.cn) on
Thursday, it said a three-month inspection campaign beginning
last November revealed that 1,888 industrial enterprises had
failed to comply with pollution rules. A total of 2,185
industrial sites had failed to meet required emission standards.
Another inspection was launched in February in six northern
Chinese regions, the ministry said, and found environmental
problems at 384 of 563 enterprises.
A March follow-up inspection of 198 offenders showed that 29
had stopped operations, while most of the remainder were
rectifying their problems, the ministry said.
Several steel firms, including a unit of Hebei Iron and
Steel Group, China's biggest steel producer, had failed for a
time to install proper desulphurisation equipment, but had
rectified the problems.
Past monitoring failures had allowed dozens of enterprises
to provide fraudulent data to authorities in order to avoid
punishment and obtain clean energy subsidies.
The ministry is trying to improve enforcement by
establishing real-time monitoring systems that will give
government regulators direct access to pollution data. It said
it planned to invest 40 billion yuan ($6.45 billion) over the
2011-2015 period to boost monitoring capacity.
($1 = 6.2005 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ron Popeski)