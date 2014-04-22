(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)
BEIJING, April 22 Amendments to China's 1989
environmental protection law that will mean stiffer punishments
for polluters have been submitted to the country's parliament
for deliberation, official news agency Xinhua reported late on
Monday.
The National People's Congress (NPC), China's legislature,
will consider the amendments during its latest bimonthly
session, which runs until Thursday this week, Xinhua said.
The first change to the legislation in 25 years will give
legal backing to Beijing's newly declared war on pollution and
formalise a pledge made last year to abandon a decades-old
growth-at-all-costs economic model that has spoiled much of
China's water, skies and soil.
The amendments, now in their fourth draft, are expected to
enshrine environmental protection as the overriding priority of
the Chinese government, and will also include provisions to help
Beijing impose rules on powerful industrial interests.
The current draft gives environmental bureaus the power to
close down and confiscate polluting equipment, and will also
allow company bosses to be detained for up to 15 days if they
fail to submit environmental impact assessments or refuse to
comply with orders to suspend production, Xinhua said.
It also includes legal protections for whistleblowers, the
report added.
Despite promises to change China's economic model, the
country's top planning official told parliament on Monday that
the focus on growth was still restraining efforts to cut
emissions and energy use.
Xu Shaoshi, the director of the National Development and
Reform Commission, said China still required a "stronger policy
mechanism" to encourage change, according to a separate report
by Xinhua.
By the end of 2013, energy consumption per unit of economic
growth had been lowered by 9.0 percent from 2010 levels while
carbon emissions per unit of growth were down 10.7 percent,
meaning that China was struggling to hit targets of 16 percent
and 17 percent over the 2011-2015 period, Xu said.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)