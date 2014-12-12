BEIJING Dec 12 China on Friday opened a key
section of a massive and ambitious plan to transport water from
wetter central and southern parts of the country up to its arid
north, including the capital Beijing, state media reported.
The $62 billion undertaking - dreamed up by former Communist
Party leader Mao Zedong in the 1950s - is designed to supply
China's parched and pollution-ridden north, home to more than
300 million people and countless water-intensive businesses.
The latest section opened begins at Danjiangkou reservoir in
central China's Hubei province and runs for 1,432 km (890
miles), the official Xinhua news agency reported.
It can supply on average 9.5 billion cubic meters of water
annually for about 100 million people in places like Beijing,
Tianjin and the nearby provinces of Henan and Hebei, Xinhua
said.
Some provinces in northern China have less freshwater per
person than the desert countries of the Middle East. Of the
country's total, water-intensive industries such as clothing and
electronics manufacturing consume a quarter - a share the
think-tank 2030 Water Resources Group expects to grow to a third
by 2030.
The first stage of China's south-to-north transfer brought
water to the industry-heavy northeast, but it was barely useable
when it reached Tianjin because it picked up pollutants and
sediment while flowing north through polluted soil.
That has raised concerns about the latest phase - a decade
in the making - bringing water via a different, less polluted
route.
Some experts have also voiced concern that the project's
extensive tapping of water from the Yangtze River and its
tributaries may damage one of China's most important water ways.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)