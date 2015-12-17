BEIJING Dec 17 Police in China have detained 10
company officials for fabricating pollution data, the
environment ministry said on Thursday, as the government steps
up inspections of businesses amid growing public discontent over
pollution.
The drive follows a red alert declared in Beijing last week
over acrid smog that shrouded the capital, which triggered curbs
on vehicle use and school closures, with a government call for a
halt to "large-scale, outdoor activity".
Eight firms, from a sewage plant in the southern city of
Dongguan to a Coca-Cola joint venture in northwestern
Gansu province, were accused of using fake figures to hinder or
manipulate environment checks, the Ministry of Environmental
Protection said on its website.
Special law enforcement teams from the ministry uncovered
the cases, it said, adding that the firms "unscrupulously"
falsified data, in a bid to evade regulations.
The ministry said some of the companies involved may face
criminal lawsuits. Chinese law prescribes jail terms of up to
seven years for pollution offenders, state news agency Xinhua
said.
Zhao Yanhong, a representative of Coca-Cola in China, said
the case involving the joint venture happened in October and was
handled by regional authorities, with a detained employee of the
joint venture being released after five days.
"We've promptly accepted the criticism and rectification,"
Zhao added.
Separately, Xinhua said some parts of north China will see
the worst smog so far this year from Saturday, according to the
National Meteorological Center.
A red alert is triggered when the government believes air
quality will exceed a level of 200 on an air quality index that
measures pollutants for at least three days.
($1=6.4822 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)