By Stian Reklev
| BEIJING, March 27
BEIJING, March 27 China's plan for a market in
air pollution permits promises to help clean up its air cheaply,
but the move could prove just as useless as previous
environmental policies unless the government stamps out lax
enforcement and spotty data.
Smog regularly blankets the country's major urban centres
and kills half a million people each year.
The news of plans to launch a market within three years
demonstrates China's growing will to tackle environmental
problems through market-based tactics, rather than its
traditional command-and-control measures.
China has already launched several regional pilot markets to
fight rapidly rising greenhouse gas emissions, but even a
well-designed pollution market would not work unless the
government made sure companies followed the rules, experts said.
"Enforcement will be important to create confidence and
establish the credibility of pollution permits," said Olivia
Boyd, an energy analyst at IHS World Markets Energy.
This credibility is vital to ensure any emissions trading
scheme is stable in the long term, she added.
If buyers lack confidence in the quality of permits, prices
and market liquidity would suffer, making them inefficient as an
investment driver, Boyd told Reuters.
Enforcement is a common problem in China, where state-owned
enterprises routinely pay government fines instead of meeting
environmental regulations, and fake emissions data is a growing
problem.
The country has had little success in efforts to boost the
powers of the environment ministry to enforce pollution rules.
China has not released any details of its plan, but a
pollution market would probably target emissions such as sulphur
dioxide (SO2) and nitrous oxide (NOx) from power plants and
industrial boilers.
Most power plants have installed scrubbers to cut those
emissions, but few use them, as they swell running costs by
around 10 percent.
To make such a market effective, China would need to set
emission caps sufficiently tight to make permits costly enough
to drive investment in cleaner technologies.
But such a move will probably stir up strong opposition from
powerful state firms and local governments dependent on tax
revenue from big polluters.
"There are still vested interests here that are very strong,
and they are going to oppose this," said Barbara Finamore, China
director at U.S. think-tank the National Resources Defense
Council (NRDC).
The first year of trading in Shenzhen, the first of China's
seven regional carbon trading markets, ended with a 10 percent
surplus of permits, showing how hard it is to draft
environmental rules that bite.
But an efficient SO2 market might spur generators to import
more low-sulphur coal from Australia and Southeast Asia, said
Deborah Seligsohn, a China energy and environment expert at the
University of California at San Diego, besides helping to push
up imports of natural gas.
(Reporting by Stian Reklev; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)