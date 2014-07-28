BEIJING, July 28 China should boost imports of
food so it can dedicate more of its scarce water supplies to
energy production, especially in arid but coal-rich regions like
Xinjiang and Ningxia, a senior environmental official said on
Monday.
Mu Guangfeng, the head of the environment impact assessment
office at the Ministry of Environmental Protection, told a
conference China should open up further to overseas food
supplies and put stricter limits on the consumption of water for
agriculture in areas like Xinjiang.
He said China, the world's top manufacturing nation, sends
thousands of ships to overseas ports and many of them return
empty. Filling them with grain would be an ideal solution.
"We cannot skip over energy, and if we open up our minds a
little, can we not further restrict agricultural water use in
places like northern Shaanxi and then break a taboo by using the
space on our ships to buy grain from overseas?" he said.
Mu's comments reflect a wider debate among policymakers
about the best use of China's increasingly scarce water
resources as industrial and agricultural demand soars.
Severe drought and scorching heat has damaged more than a
million hectares of farmland in China's Henan and Inner Mongolia
provinces, with no immediate relief in sight, state news agency
Xinhua reported.
China's per capita water supplies are only a quarter of the
global average, and in the northwest, shortages threaten to hold
back ambitious plans to develop the coal reserves, either by
producing synthetic natural gas or delivering power to eastern
coastal markets through long-distance cross-country grids.
China is already the world's top importer of soybeans, and
has slowly introduced foreign corn into the domestic market.
But it remains reluctant to allow large-scale imports of
staples such as wheat or rice, and has vowed to keep its total
food self-sufficiency rate at around 95 percent, despite
proposals from researchers that the figure could be relaxed.
"I believe that increasing imported food will help protect
China's freshwater, and give ecologically fragile coal-producing
regions the ability to recover more quickly," said Mu.
"Some people say we can't import food, but what about
energy? More than 60 percent of our oil is imported, and nearly
50 percent of our natural gas," he added.
