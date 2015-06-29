BEIJING, June 29 Chinese police arrested
thousands of people suspected of environmental crimes last year,
a minister told parliament on Monday, as the world's most
populous country vows to get serious on protecting the
environment.
Facing mounting public pressure, leaders in Beijing have
declared a war on pollution, vowing to abandon a decades-old
growth-at-all-costs economic model that has spoiled much of
China's water, skies and soil.
But forcing growth-obsessed local governments and powerful
state-owned enterprises to comply with the new laws and
standards has become one of its biggest challenges.
Beijing has repeatedly promised to strengthen monitoring and
law enforcement, and a new environmental law in force since Jan.
1 gives it the clout to impose unlimited fines and jail
sentences on repeat offenders.
Environment Minister Chen Jining told a bi-monthly session
of the National People's Congress's standing committee that
3,400 companies and 3,700 construction sites were found to have
violated laws last year, while more than 3,100 workshops were
forced to shut down following inspections.
According to a transcript of his address published on the
parliament's official website (www.npc.gov.cn), he said the
number of criminal cases handed over to the police by
environmental protection departments in 2014 reached 2,080,
twice the total number during the previous decade. More than
8,400 people were arrested.
He added the central government had allocated 9.8 billion
yuan ($1.58 billion) in special funds to control air pollution
in 2014, which helped "leverage" additional private investment
of 300 billion yuan.
Chen said China would aim to cut key air pollutants sulphur
dioxide and nitrogen oxide by 3 percent and 5 percent
respectively this year, and would work to improve vehicle fuel
standards nationwide.
($1 = 6.2 yuan)
(Reporting by David Stanway and Kathy Chen; Editing by Nick
Macfie)