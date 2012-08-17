* First Arctic crossing by Chinese vessel to Atlantic
* Region rich in oil and gas opens due to climate change
* Thaw could open up new trade routes
By Jon Viglundson and Alister Doyle
REYKJAVIK/OSLO, Aug 17 An icebreaker has become
the first ship from China to cross the Arctic Ocean,
underscoring Beijing's growing interest in a remote region where
a record thaw caused by climate change may open new trade
routes.
The voyage highlights how China, the world's no.2 economy,
is extending its reach to the Arctic which is rich in oil and
gas and is a potential commercial shipping route between the
north Atlantic and Pacific oceans.
The icebreaker Xuelong, or Snow Dragon, arrived in Iceland
this week after sailing the Northern Route along the coast of
Russia.
Expedition leader Huigen Yang, head of the Polar Research
Institute of China, said he had expected a lot more ice along
the route at this time of year than the vessel encountered.
"To our astonishment ... most part of the Northern Sea Route
is open," he told Reuters TV. The icebreaker would return to
China by a route closer to the North Pole.
He said that Beijing was interested in the "monumental
change" in the polar environment caused by global warming.
Sea ice floating on the Arctic Ocean is on track to beat a
record low set in 2007, making the region more accessible but
threatening the hunting lifestyles of indigenous peoples and
wildlife such as polar bears and seals.
The thaw is slowly opening up the Arctic as a short-cut
route - the German-based Beluga Group, for instance, sent a
cargo vessel north from Korea to Rotterdam in 2009.
RECORD THAW
"The (Chinese) journey indicates a growing interest in the
melting of the ice in the northern regions and how climate
change is affecting the globe and the future of all nations,"
the office of Icelandic President Olafur Ragnar Grimsson said.
Arctic sea ice extent on Aug. 13 fell to 5.09 million square
km (1.97 million square miles) - an area smaller than Brazil,
according to the U.S. National Snow and Ice Data Center.
Sea ice reaches its smallest in September before expanding
again as winter approaches. China has overtaken the United
States as the top greenhouse gas emitter, mainly from burning
fossil fuels, ahead of the European Union, India and Russia.
"China's interest is a mix of business, science and
geo-politics," said Jan Gunnar Winther, director of the
Norwegian Polar Institute.
For countries outside the region like China, there may be
more opportunities to supply equipment to aid drilling, he said.
South Korea's Hyundai, for instance, is building a floating
production unit for the Goliat oilfield in Norway's Barents Sea.
Winther said that research into climate change in the Arctic
was also relevant to China's understanding of weather patterns
that could affect its farmers.
China has applied to become an observer at the Arctic
Council, made up of the United States, Russia, Canada, Sweden,
Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.
"The application will be handled in May next year," said
Nina Buvang Vaaja, head of the Arctic Council Secretariat.
Other applicants seeking to join the Council, which oversees
management of the region, are Japan, South Korea, the European
Union Commission and Italy. Germany, Britain, France, Poland,
Spain and the Netherlands are already observers.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Pravin Char)