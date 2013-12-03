BEIJING Dec 3 Chinese mining firms operating in
areas heavily dependent on resource extraction will have to pay
a deposit to local governments, which they will forfeit if their
activities damage the environment, the state planning agency
said on Tuesday.
The deposit system is part of a plan to improve the
environment and economy of 262 resource dependent cities by 2020
and ensure that polluters pay for the damage they cause. The
plan will also see less emphasis placed on GDP growth in
assessing the performance of local officials.
"These regions have paid too high an environmental price for
the exploitation of their resources," said Du Ying, deputy
director of the National Development and Reform Commission, at a
press conference.
Local governments shouldn't "blindly seek investment, or
overexploit the resources in their regions, without considering
the consequences", he added.
Decades of breakneck growth has left the country facing a
barrage of environmental issues, including air and water
pollution, with many of China's resource-rich areas having borne
the brunt.
The government has identified the environment as one of the
biggest potential sources of instability. But despite a pledge
to create a "beautiful China" over the next decade, Beijing
continues to struggle to bring polluting state-owned industrial
enterprises and growth-obsessed local governments to heel.
Du said that establishing an overall compensation mechanism
will be one of the major areas of focus for the plan, along with
the creation of a pricing mechanism that incorporates the
external costs associated with resource extraction, though he
offered little in the way of details as to how either of these
plans would be implemented.
"The basic principles can be summed up like this: whoever
develops has to protect, whoever benefits has to compensate,
whoever pollutes has to manage, and whoever destroys has to
fix," said Du.
A deposit system for mining firms was first piloted at the
end of the 1990s, but has only been patchily implemented, with
rules on the amount of compensation being set at the local
level.
Under the regulations covering the coal-rich central
province of Shanxi, coal producers have to pay a 10 yuan ($1.64)
deposit for every ton of raw coal produced.
Overall, the deposit system had accumulated 61.2 billion
yuan by the end of 2012, said Du.
Money raised under the system will be spent on environmental
management.
($1 = 6.0929 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Natalie Thomas; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)