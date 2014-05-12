BEIJING May 12 Police in China have detained
four people after radioactive material being used in a
construction project went missing, state media reported on
Monday.
A tiny piece of irridium-192, used to locate flaws in pieces
of metal, vanished on Wednesday from a construction site in the
eastern city of Nanjing and was not recovered until Saturday
afternoon, the official China Daily reported.
It was found in bushes 1km from the construction site
wrapped in a plastic bag, put in a lead container and then taken
away, the newspaper said.
Police have detained four people deemed responsible for its
loss from an engineering company, the paper added.
Nobody is reported to have become sick because of the
incident, it said.
However, the newspaper added that Nanjing authorities only
announced the material had gone missing on Saturday, even though
information about the incident began leaking onto the Internet
the previous night.
The Global Times, an influential tabloid published by the
ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, said the delay
in releasing information had been to prevent mass panic, though
added this could be considered dereliction of duty.
China has become increasingly sensitive to environmental
issues, due to anxiety over worsening pollution among its
increasingly well-educated and affluent population.
