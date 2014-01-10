BEIJING Jan 10 China will look into
establishing a nation-wide trading system for pollution permits
as part of efforts to use market mechanisms to help clean up its
environment, the country's top environment official said.
In remarks published on the website of the Ministry of
Environmental Protection (www.mep.gov.cn) on Friday, minister
Zhou Shengxian said China was working on new regulations for
pollution permits and would also publish proposals for new pilot
trading projects as soon as possible.
China has vowed to reverse the environmental consequences of
three decades of breakneck industrial expansion and clean up its
heavily polluted air, water and soil and is hoping to use the
market to encourage firms to cut emissions.
Provinces pledged this week to meet targets set by the
ministry to cut air pollution by 5 to 25 percent. The ministry
said it was considering a system to evaluate progress.
Authorities regularly issue directives to try to tackle air
pollution in major cities, but the effect has been limited with
enforcement still lax and economic growth seen as the priority.
China already has more than 20 local trading platforms that
allow industrial firms to buy and sell permits for pollutants
like sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxides, major constituents of
smog and acid rain. But their impact has been limited, said Ma
Zhong, the dean of the School of Environment and Natural
Resources at Renmin University.
"Emission trading in China is not strictly a market activity
and it is more like paying for emitting. It is just a few
regions running some test trading," he told Reuters.
Five cities and regions set up new pilot carbon trading
platforms last year to encourage local enterprises to address
soaring greenhouse gas emissions and two more will be launched
in 2014. China aims to have a nationwide carbon emissions
trading system later in the decade.
On Friday, the seven pilot carbon trading platforms signed
an agreement with other environmental exchanges to look into
trading not only carbon credits but also pollution, water and
energy use permits.
Environment minister Zhou said China planned to cut major
pollutants like sulphur dioxide and ammonium nitrate by 2
percent over 2014. Nitrogen oxides would be slashed by 5
percent.
China said late last year that it was struggling to meet
environmental targets for the 2011-2015 period, with energy and
carbon intensity targets still behind schedule.
Nitrogen oxide emissions, expected to fall 10 percent over
the 2011-2015 period, actually rose 2.82 percent by the end of
2012. Zhou said the total amount was expected to have fallen by
more than 3.5 percent last year.
(Reporting by David Stanway and Kathy Chen; Editing by Ron
Popeski)