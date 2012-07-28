(Adds quotes)
By John Ruwitch
QIDONG, China, July 28 Chinese officials
cancelled an industrial waste pipeline project on Saturday after
anti-pollution demonstrators occupied a government office in
eastern China, destroying computers and overturning cars.
The demonstration was the latest in a string of protests
sparked by fears of environmental degradation and highlights the
social tensions the government in Beijing faces as it approaches
a leadership transition this year.
It was also the second cancellation of an industrial project
this month, as officials buckle under pressure from protests.
Zhang Guohua, city mayor of the eastern China city of
Nantong, said in a statement the city would terminate the
planned pipeline that would have emptied waste water from a
Japanese-owned paper factory into the sea near Qidong.
The decision came hours after about 1,000 protesters marched
through the city of Qidong, about one hour north of Shanghai,
shouting slogans against the pipeline.
"The government says the waste will not pollute the sea, but
if that's true, then why don't they dump it into Yangtze River?"
Lu Shuai, a 25-year-old protester who works in logistics, said
while marching.
"It is because if they dump it into the river, it will have
an impact on people in Shanghai and people in Shanghai will
oppose it."
Several protesters entered the city government's main
building where they smashed computers, overturned desks and
threw documents out the windows to loud cheers from the crowd.
Reuters witnessed five cars and one minibus being overturned.
At least two police officers were dragged into the crowd at
the government office and punched and beaten enough to make them
bleed.
Environmental worries have stoked calls for expanded rights
for citizens and greater consultation in the tightly controlled
one-party state.
The outpouring of public anger is emblematic of the rising
discontent facing Chinese leaders, who are obsessed with
maintaining stability and struggling to balance growth with
rising public anger over environmental threats.
Such protests "suggest that the middle class, whose members
seemed willing to accept in the 1990s that being able to buy
more things equalled having a better life, is now wondering
whether one's quality of life has improved, if you have to worry
about breathing the air, drinking the water, and whether the
food you're eating is safe," said Jeffrey Wasserstrom, of the
University of California Irvine.
The protest followed similar demonstrations against projects
the Sichuan town of Shifang earlier this month and in the cities
of Dalian in the northeast and Haimen in southern Guangdong
province in the past year.
"We are aware of the Shifang experience, and if it worked
there then it may work here. We have a responsibility to protect
our home," said one student who declined to be named because he
said the government had threatened retribution against anyone
who spoke to the media.
The leadership has vowed to clean up China's skies and
waterways and increasingly tried to appear responsive to
complaints about pollution. But environmental disputes pit
citizens against local officials whose aim is to lure fresh
investment and revenue into their areas.
