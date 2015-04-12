BEIJING, April 12 Hundreds of people in China's
southern Guangdong province protested against the expansion of a
coal-fired power plant on Sunday, state media reported, the
latest sign of public discontent over pollution.
Residents had complained of smog in Heyuan city since the
power plant there began operations in 2008, and officials
recently approved a second phase for the project, the official
Xinhua news agency reported.
"There has been a strong police presence, though no reports
of violence since the protest began at around 10 a.m.," Xinhua
said. Residents had collected more than 10,000 signatures in
March on a petition opposing the plant's expansion, it added.
Xinhua did not give other details about the incident, but
photos circulating on Chinese social media, which could not be
verified by Reuters, showed hundreds of people marching in the
street, some holding banners denouncing the project as damaging
to health and blue skies.
Xinhua said thousands had taken to the streets, but a man at
the Heyuan government's publicity office said only about 200
people had joined the protest.
"There was no conflict. We are having a meeting right now to
study the issue. City government leaders have gone to see
protesters and communicate with them," the man said, declining
to give his name.
Aware at the anger over environmental problems, the Chinese
government has declared a war on pollution, vowing to abandon a
decades-old growth-at-all-costs economic model that has spoiled
much of China's water, skies and soil.
China is trying to slash coal-burning and has also
threatened to close thousands of industrial enterprises if they
fail to comply with stricter emissions and energy use standards.
Still, choking smog blankets many Chinese cities and the
environmental degradation resulting from the country's breakneck
economic growth has angered its increasingly well-educated and
affluent population.
According to official data, only eight of the 74 cities
monitored by the Ministry of Environmental Protection last year
met state air quality standards, and the government does not
expect average pollution levels to make the grade until 2030.
Reports of "mass incidents", a euphemism for protests, have
become increasingly common in China, triggered by corruption,
pollution, illegal land grabs and other grievances.
Government researchers have warned that a failure to tackle
China's huge pollution problems in the coming years could stoke
public discontent and create "social conflicts".
