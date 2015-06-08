SHANGHAI, June 8 China is considering regulating
emissions from boats and ships, the environment ministry said on
Monday, as it tries to clamp down on pollution.
Facing mounting public pressure, leaders in Beijing have
declared a war on pollution, vowing to abandon a decades-old
growth-at-all-costs economic model that has spoiled much of
China's water, skies and soil.
The Ministry of Environmental Protection said it was seeking
public feedback on whether to pass the regulation, which could
include new standards on marine fuel quality and usage.
"Environmental pollution problems caused by shipping are
becoming more evident," Xiong Yuehui, an official with the
ministry, said in a statement on the ministry's website, adding
that China had 172,600 vessels at the end of 2013.
He estimated that the shipping sector accounted for 8.4
percent of China's sulphur dioxide emissions and 11.3 percent of
nitrogen oxide emissions in 2013.
Environmental regulations for ships are overseen globally by
the International Maritime Organization. But while the IMO has
cut pollution with emissions controls in America and Europe,
which use low-sulphur marine fuels as standard, Asia has been
left untouched.
Last October, a U.S. environmental group said shipping was a
significant source of air pollution in China and that one
container ship along the country's coast emitted as much diesel
pollution as 500,000 Chinese trucks a day.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Nick Macfie)