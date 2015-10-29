BEIJING Oct 29 China could face another bout of
severe air pollution this winter with unfavourable weather
expected to aggravate the problem, the environment ministry said
on Thursday.
Smog has emerged as a major problem for the government,
which has relied on coal and highly polluting heavy industries
to fuel its economic growth, especially in northern regions.
The Ministry of Environmental Protection said the El Nino
phenomenon meant that wind and rain were likely to be unusually
low, and so emissions produced by coal-fired urban heating
systems would not be easily dispersed.
At an emergency meeting to discuss measures aimed at
limiting pollution this cold season, the ministry urged heating
providers to use high-quality coal and to make sure that
mandatory boiler renovations have been done before winter
heating begins.
The ministry will step up inspections of construction sites
and try to reduce the use of fireworks, and has also made
provisions to allow big polluting industries like steel and
cement to work different shifts in order to reduce smog
build-ups, it said on its website (www.mep.gov.cn).
The ministry said heating demand meant that concentrations
of small and breathable airborne particles known as PM2.5
reached an average of 111 micrograms per cubic metre last winter
in the smog-prone region of Beijing, Hebei and Tianjin, higher
than the yearly average of 88.
China launched a "war on pollution" in 2014 and promised to
shut polluting industries and cut the use of coal in industrial
regions around Beijing, Shanghai and the Pearl river delta near
Hong Kong.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Robert Birsel)