BEIJING, June 10 China has issued a draft
environment tax law which proposes targeting air, water, noise
and solid waste pollution through levies on polluters, the
Cabinet's Legislative Affairs Office said on Wednesday.
It proposed the following levy rates: 1.2 yuan on air
pollutants, 1.4 yuan on water pollutants, and a range of 5 to 30
yuan for solid waste, it said.
China has promised to implement regulations that will force
polluters to pay for the damage they do. For years, the cost of
compliance has usually outweighed fines or other charges, giving
industries little incentive to install clean technologies.
Amendments to the Environmental Protection Law, which went
into effect on Jan. 1, included provisions to bolster financial
and criminal punishments for transgressors.
