BEIJING, June 4 Nearly two-thirds of China's
underground water, and a third of its surface water, were rated
as unsuitable for direct human contact in 2014, the environment
ministry said on Thursday.
China is waging a "war on pollution" to reverse some of the
environmental damage done by more than three decades of
breakneck growth, but one of its biggest and costliest
challenges is tackling contaminated water supplies.
China classifies its water supplies into six grades, and
just 3.4 percent of the 968 surface water sites monitored by the
Ministry of Environmental Protection met the highest standard of
"Grade I" last year.
In an annual environmental bulletin, the ministry said just
63.1 percent of the monitored sites were ranked in "Grade III"
or above, so rendering them fit for human use.
The rest were either completely unusable, or suitable only
for use in industry or irrigation.
In 2013, the ministry ranked 71.7 percent of surface water
in "Grade III" or above, but it is not clear if the figures are
comparable.
The 2014 report also suggests China's underground water
quality is worsening, with the ministry classifying 61.5 percent
of the 4,896 underground water sites it monitored as either
"relatively poor" or "very poor".
The corresponding figure for 2013 was 59.6 percent, based on
samples from 4,778 sites.
In April, China promised to raise the proportion of good
quality water (rated as "Grade III", or above) to more than 70
percent in its seven major river basins, and to more than 93
percent in its urban drinking supplies, by 2020.
It will ban water-polluting plants in industries such as oil
refining and paper production by the end of 2016, it added.
(Reporting by David Stanway and Kathy Chen; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)