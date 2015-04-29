(Recasts, adds quote from Chinese premier)
BEIJING, April 29 China's biggest lender by
assets, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
, said on Wednesday it had signed an infrastructure
pact worth $2 billion with the oil-rich west African nation of
Equatorial Guinea.
The agreement was signed on Tuesday following a meeting in
Beijing between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Equatorial
Guinea President Teodor Obiang Nguema, marking the latest
Chinese investment in the continent and its resources.
The deal will include providing "financial support" to
Equatorial Guinea's government as well as Chinese enterprises
there, ICBC said in a statement.
China has sought to broaden financial support for its
companies investing abroad as part of a policy drive known as
"going out".
"There are growing numbers of cooperation areas between our
two countries, and the prospects are very bright," Chinese
Premier Li Keqiang told Obiang on Wednesday, according to a
government statement.
The two countries should deepen their "traditional
friendship", Li added.
ICBC called Africa the "strategic and developmental heart of
'going out'" for firms the bank supports.
"Equatorial Guinea is a central African country that has
developed relatively well," the government said. "The government
in recent years has supported expanded investment into
infrastructure development, and the need for infrastructure
projects is enormous."
Many Chinese development and aid projects have drawn
condemnation from rights groups for their support of governments
with poor rights records and lack of transparency, including
Zimbabwe, Sudan and Angola.
China has said it will not follow the path of "Western
colonists" in Africa by sacrificing countries' long-term
interests or environments.
Beijing says it follows a policy of non-interference in
other countries' domestic politics that is welcomed in Africa.
Equatorial Guinea, a tiny Sub-Saharan African nation, boasts
the highest GDP per capita in Africa, thanks to a hydrocarbon
boom. But it is also notorious for corruption and ranked 144 of
187 states on the U.N.'s 2014 Human Development Index.
A 2004 U.S. Senate probe showed millions of dollars
channeled by Obiang and relatives into the disgraced Riggs Bank.
Obiang, in power since 1979, is Africa's longest-serving
head of state. Rights groups say he has enriched himself and his
family while many of his people go hungry.
China is Africa's biggest trade partner, and has sought to
tap the continent's rich resources to fuel its economic boom.
Critics, including some African leaders, have said Chinese
projects bring little benefit to Africans, with materials and
workers brought in from China.
(Reporting by Shu Zhang, Ben Blanchard and Megha Rajagopalan;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Clarence Fernandez)