* Construction market slumps as China growth falters
* Plants idled as overcapacity, equipment glut weigh
* Diversification drive takes hold as earnings sag
By Fang Yan and Matthew Miller
BEIJING, Feb 27 Chinese construction machinery
makers are opening banks, designing tractors and abandoning core
business deals in an effort to diversify and stay profitable as
China's sputtering economy brings a sustained downturn to a
once-booming market.
Encouraged to expand after Beijing fired up a $640 billion
stimulus package seven years ago to help them beat the global
financial crisis, manufacturers from Zoomlion Heavy Industry
Science and Technology Co to Sany Heavy Industry Co
are stuck with a glut of unsold equipment, factories
they don't need and tumbling earnings.
With domestic demand, government investment and the housing
market all weakening, growth in the world's second-biggest
economy slid to a 24-year low of 7.4 percent last year. The head
of the central bank's research bureau believes growth could slow
again this year, and all but one of China's 30 provinces have
cut their 2015 economic targets.
"It will be another tough year for construction machinery
makers as the growth of the country's fixed asset investment
continues to slow," said Shi Yang, a China-based senior
consultant with industry intelligence firm Off-Highway Research
Ltd.
That's bad news for an industry already burdened with
chronic overcapacity. In 2013 China alone had enough plant to
make 420,000 wheel loaders, used to move materials around
construction sites, nearly twice global demand of 240,000 for
the year, according to Shi.
The machinery makers' response has been to cast their net
far and wide in an urgent search for new business. Southern
China-based Zoomlion, which warned in January its 2014 profit
might slump by four-fifths, has added snow ploughs,
fire-fighting vehicles and even farm tractors and harvesters to
its equipment portfolio.
"We are now transforming into a diversified manufacturer,"
said Wang Xuhong, a spokesman for Zoomlion. The firm is now
awaiting regulatory approval to get into China's heavy truck
business.
"If we can make it, Zoomlion could be five or six times as
big in the future and won't be so vulnerable to a downturn in
any particular sector," said Wang.
A BANK, NO CRANES
At southern China-based Sany, which cut staff by around 18
percent in 2013 as the downturn started to bite, the firm's
parent group is setting up a bank in partnership with privately
owned firms. In a stock exchange filing, Sany said it sees "huge
growth potential" in banking, without disclosing details of its
plans.
Meanwhile Shantui Construction Machinery Co Ltd,
China's biggest maker of bulldozers, walked away from a deal to
take control of a domestic crane-making subsidiary of U.S.
construction machinery firm Manitowoc Company Inc in
2013 for 216.8 million yuan ($35 million).
While the move was unusual for an ambitious Chinese firm, so
were the circumstances: Shantui had just seen its annual profit
all but wiped out by the construction market downturn.
Complicating the overcapacity situation is a swathe of
industry outsiders that spent money building machinery making
plants in the years following Beijing's stimulus package. Those
firms, from Wuliangye Group, parent of liquor maker Wuliangye
Yibin Co Ltd, to shipbuilder China Rongsheng Heavy
Industries Group Holding Ltd, must now also take tough
decisions.
Wuliangye has halted production at a plant in Yibin city, in
southwest China, that can make 10,000 construction site
excavators a year, a Wuliangye Yibin executive told Reuters.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the executive said Wuliangye
is reviewing options for the business.
An executive at Wuliangye Group confirmed excavator
manufacturing has been stopped, but declined further comment.
China's construction machinery association has issued a
bullish forecast for domestic equipment manufacturing growth of
5 to 7 percent for this year. But that reflects a boost from
Beijing's proposed massive 'Silk Road' infrastructure investment
from Kazakhstan to Southeast Asia.
Chinese industry executives say they expect the domestic
market to be flat at best this year.
"Our January sales were still down and February won't be
good either because of the (Chinese) New Year holiday," a senior
executive at Shantui told Reuters, speaking on condition of
anonymity as he is not authorised to talk to the media.
($1 = 6.2591 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)