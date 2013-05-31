SHANGHAI May 31 China launched its biggest
over-the-counter equity trading platform in Shenzhen on
Thursday, aimed at increasing access to finance for small and
medium-sized enterprises and offering much looser listing
requirements than the country's main exchanges.
The move is part of a series of policies to ease financing
difficulties for SMEs, which authorities see as key to
transforming China's growth model away from reliance on capital
investment and promoting growth in technology and service
industries.
The Qianhai Equity Exchange started with 1,200 firms making
their debut, easily surpassing the so-called New Third Board, a
network of four regional markets, the largest of which is based
in Beijing's Zhongguancun technology district.
Only about 200 firms had listed on the New Third Board as of
the end of 2012, despite pilot projects underway since 2006.
Of the new Qianhai exchange firms, 40 percent are tech firms
from sectors such as computer, software and information
technology. Around 80 percent are registered in Shenzhen.
Fundraising costs for listed companies on the Qianhai board
will be one tenth of the costs of the main boards, the chairman
of the exchange, Hu Jizhi, was quoted as saying by local media.
Hu said the exchange is guided by the principal of the "ten
nos". These include no administrative approval required for
listing, no changes required in corporate structure, no
custodial fees, no mandatory information disclosure, no
restrictions on trading hours, and no strict division between
primary and secondary markets.
This contrasts sharply with China's main stock exchanges in
Shanghai and Shenzhen, where approvals for new initial public
offerings have been frozen since October.
Listings on China's main stock exchanges were suspended
after the securities regulator ordered underwriters and auditors
to review the accuracy of IPO application materials and investor
complaints that new IPOs were depressing prices of existing
shares.
Other steps authorities have taken to help SMEs gain access
to financing include a high-yield bond market launched last
June.
In March this year, four local governments issued bonds to
fund SME loans. Banking authorities have also
ordered banks to increase SME lending and reduced the amount of
capital they must hold against such loans.
CITIC Securities is the largest
shareholder in the Qianhai exchange with a 27 percent stake,
followed by unlisted Guosen Securities with 22 percent and
unlisted Essence Securities with 18 percent.
Firms wishing to list on the exchange must meet one of the
following requirements, according to the exchange website:
- net profits of at least 3 million yuan ($489,300)
- operating revenue of at least 20 million yuan in the prior
12 months
- operating revenue of at least 20 million yuan in the prior
24 months plus an annual growth rate of at least 30 percent
- net assets of at least ten million yuan and revenue of at
least five million yuan in the previous 12 months
- bank borrowings or institutional equity investment worth
at least one million yuan over the prior 12 months.
($1 = 6.1309 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)