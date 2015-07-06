* HK, China equity raisings $20.6 bln during market fall
* That's nearly triple NYSE equity raising and 13 times
London
* 89 companies raised equity in HK, China in the three-week
period
* Bankers say this shows strength of Chinese institutional
buyers
* China to slow mainland IPOs to help stop sell-off
By Elzio Barreto and Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, July 6 China's decision over the
weekend to curb IPOs followed a splurge of new share offerings
that belied expectations of a slowdown as markets went into
free-fall, wiping nearly $3 trillion off its stock markets in
three weeks.
Bankers say the resilience of equity-raising activity in the
face of the local market tumble and overseas threats in the form
of Greece's debt crisis illustrates the power of Chinese
domestic institutions, which were flush with money going into
the turmoil after a year-long stock boom.
It's also a sign that Chinese institutional investors are
stepping up to replace global funds spooked by the volatility
after seeing 30 percent knocked off China stocks.
Equity fund raisings in Hong Kong and China totalled $20.6
billion in the past three weeks from 89 companies, nearly triple
the volumes clocked at the New York Stock Exchange, according to
Thomson Reuters data, and dwarfing London's $1.5 billion.
"It's pretty encouraging that despite the market volatility,
deals still get done," said a senior Hong Kong-based equity
capital market banker who has worked on several fund raisings in
the past weeks.
"The importance of mainland Chinese money has been growing.
When that buyer is Chinese institutional money, that's good
because that money is less likely to be heading back to Europe
or the U.S. at the first sign of volatility," the banker said.
When Chinese leasing company Far East Horizon Ltd
last week tapped investors for $581 million to finance its entry
into China's fast-growing hospitals business, it mostly targeted
mainland funds, one person involved with the fund raising said.
"It became an easy sell," the person added. "We didn't go to
the 200-odd global funds, instead approached the Chinese funds
who wanted to be part of the story. The global names were more
cautious, given Greece and the China market volatility."
Nearly two-thirds of Far East Horizon's placement came from
Chinese investors. The company declined to comment on the deal.
A similar deal two years back would have drawn mostly
international funds.
Secondary shares sales are expected to continue despite the
measures to curb IPOs, albeit at a slower pace, bankers said.
HONG KONG VALUATION
Hong Kong IPOs are not included in the Chinese measures.
Some large ones, including China Reinsurance Corp's $2 billion
listing and bad debt manager Huarong Asset Management's $3
billion offer, are on course with no signs of delay, people
familiar with the deals said.
Secondary share placements in Hong Kong have stayed strong
because the benchmark stock index had, before Monday,
fallen just 4 percent over the same three weeks.
Investors have been more receptive to buying Hong Kong share
offerings as a result of that lower volatility and because
mainland stocks with a second listing there - known as H shares
- trade at a discount to their China-listed A shares. That
discount widened to about 26 percent on Monday as Hong Kong
stocks tumbled nearly 4 percent on fears the Greek crisis will
worsen.
Bankers say that for companies with a clear purpose for the
issue proceeds and compelling business case, Chinese investors
have been willing to invest regardless of market conditions.
Investors haven't demanded deeper discounts, and no Hong Kong
IPO has been delayed or pulled.
Fund management units of large Chinese banks and insurers,
China's bad debt managers and large conglomerates such as Fosun
International Ltd are among the domestic investors
who have been participating in the capital raisings, people
familiar with the matter said.
Fosun declined to comment.
Tony Chu, a portfolio manager at RS Investments in Hong
Kong, warned that there could, however, be limits to investors'
sang-froid.
"Bottom line is if the A-share markets consolidate and
stabilise, it will really help the financing sentiment, but
should the market further fall, that's definitely going to have
a much more negative impact on IPO activities," he said.
(Reporting by Elzion Barreto and Denny Thomas; Editing by Will
Waterman)