By Clare Baldwin and Nikki Sun
HONG KONG, May 23 A Hong Kong court has ordered
auditor EY to hand over documents related to a former
Chinese client in a boost for international regulators seeking
access to the books of mainland China companies listed outside
their home territory.
In a case filed by Hong Kong's Securities and Futures
Commission (SFC) in 2012, the court on Friday rejected EY's
contention that Chinese law prohibits the mainland partner of
the firm, previously known as Ernst & Young, from passing on
documents.
EY must explain why it resigned as auditor of Standard Water
in 2010 and provide a list of all staff involved in an
application by the company to list in Hong Kong that was
eventually scrapped, the court said in its ruling, the first of
its kind in Hong Kong. EY has 28 days to comply, it said.
The ruling comes a week after China's Ministry of Finance
reiterated the country's secrecy laws and said that accountants
may not pass information to overseas regulators or exchanges.
The Ministry further said that all audit work in China must
be done by mainland firms and international auditors will no
longer be able to obtain temporary licenses to audit mainland
companies. The new rules banning international auditors from
acting independently in China are expected to be implemented
this year, according to the Ministry's website.
"The ruling creates a really messy situation and it gets
worse with the regulatory changes that were composed by the
mainland last week," said Paul Gillis, an accounting professor
at Peking University's Guanghua School of Management.
"I am surprised that mainland regulators and Hong Kong
regulators haven't found a way to negotiate a solution to this.
I think it's probably tied up in the fight with the SEC (U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission) and China doesn't want to
set any precedents with respect to Hong Kong that it might have
to follow through on with the SEC."
The Hong Kong ruling also comes as international regulators
including U.S. watchdogs continue to press the case for access
to documents regarding mainland Chinese companies in ongoing
investigations into cases of possible irregularities and
previous accounting scandals.
EY said it would review the judgment carefully before
deciding whether it would appeal.
SFC's chief executive Ashley Alder said the Hong Kong
authorities were acting independently.
"This case is primarily about the obligations of an
accounting firm in Hong Kong to comply with requirements under
Hong Kong law. The case is not about PRC law. Auditors should
not withhold information which is in their possession and
sought by the SFC in connection with suspected misconduct in
Hong Kong's markets," Alder said in an emailed statement.
The SFC brought the case to court seeking access to
documents related to EY's unfinished audit of Standard Water,
the Chinese municipal water services provider. The company
couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
The audit firm has said it didn't have the relevant records,
which were held in mainland China by its joint venture partner,
Ernst & Young Hua Ming, and could not be produced due to Chinese
state secrecy laws.
In its ruling, the Hong Kong court said it was dismayed at
EY's failure to initially disclose the fact that it had in Hong
Kong three hard drives related to the case.
EY, along with PricewaterhouseCoopers, Deloitte
Touche Tohmatsu and KPMG, review the books
of most of the world's largest corporations through networks of
legally separate, nationally based audit firms.
The 'Big Four' accounting firms say paperwork at their
Chinese affiliates, which audit Chinese companies listed
overseas as well as the operations of multinationals, are
protected by China state secrecy laws and may not be handed over
to foreign regulators without Beijing's permission.
While Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China,
it operates under separate legal and regulatory systems. Chinese
companies make up more than half of the market capitalization of
the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Accounting scandals at mainland China companies listed in
the United States such as Longtop Financial Technologies and
Sino-Forest Corp have shaken investor confidence in U.S.-listed
Chinese stocks in recent years, spurring regulators to take
action after financial losses and de-listings.
A U.S. judge ruled the Chinese affiliates of the 'Big Four'
global accounting firms should be suspended from practising in
the United States for six months for failing to comply with
Securities and Exchange Commission document requests.
The suspension will not go into effect, however, until all
legal appeals processes are exhausted. The Chinese affiliates of
the accounting firms have all said they will appeal.
U.S. authorities including the SEC and the U.S. Public
Company Accounting Oversight Board, which regulates auditors of
U.S.-listed companies, continue to work with Chinese regulators
to gain access to audit documents for U.S.-listed Chinese
companies.
