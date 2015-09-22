SHANGHAI, Sept 22 A heavy machinery firm at risk
of becoming China's second state-owned enterprise (SOE) to
publicly default on bonds said Tuesday that its parent or its
guarantor will repay the debt, showing the continued difficulty
of properly pricing risk in a market where many bonds enjoy some
form of implicit state guarantee.
Policymakers promised in 2013 that they would allow more
rational risk into the country's bond market, in particular its
vast interbank market, which would discourage investors from
viewing such bonds as one-way risk free bets, and thus improve
the allocation of capital to more productive firms.
China has also said it will reform its inefficient and
credit-intensive SOE sector more broadly to become more
competitive, but so far reform plans have remained vague.
China National Erzhong Group and subsidiary China Erzhong
(Deyang) Heavy Industries, both hailing from struggling
industries, said earlier this year that they might be unable to
pay interest on a 1 billion yuan ($156.87 million) medium-term
bond issued in 2012, and an 800 million yuan enterprise bond
issued in 2008 with 310 billion yuan outstanding.
The two firms on Tuesday posted separate announcements on
the website of one of China's main bond clearing houses stating
that their state-owned parent, China National Machinery Industry
Corp, or the debt guarantors would assume
responsibility for the two bonds.
In mid-September, Erzhong Group said one of its creditors,
First Design & Research Institute MI China, had taken it to
court to force debt restructuring on the grounds that Erzhong
Group was unable to pay debt and could not be liquidated.
China Erzhong (Deyang) said earlier in 2015 that a separate
lawsuit had been filed by one of its a creditors.
However, not everyone has been rescued. Several private
firms were allowed to default on bonds trading on Chinese stock
markets last year, and in April, Baoding Tianwei Group became
China's first state-owned company to default. The company
applied for bankruptcy protection last week.
($1 = 6.3746 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin)