SINGAPORE, June 13 HuaAn Asset Management expects to raise between 2 billion yuan and 3 billion ($326 million - $489 million) initially for its planned gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), one of China's first gold ETFs, the fund's portfolio manager said.

"We are still in the process of gauging the level of demand. The market potential is huge," Richard Xu told Reuters in an interview from Shanghai.

"We think we could raise about 2 to 3 billion yuan initially," Xu said. "We have got positive responses from institutional investors due to the lack of access to the gold market on-shore in China."

The launch comes after a sharp drop in the price of bullion earlier this year, which hit gold ETFs. Total global assets in gold exchange-traded products (ETPs) shrank to $96.2 billion in May, down 32 percent from $141.2 billion at the end of 2012, data from Blackrock showed earlier this month.

Bullion hit a two-year low of $1,321.35 an ounce in mid-April and is down 17 percent for the year.

But Xu said HuaAn, which started researching the launch of a gold ETF in China as far back as 2009, had received strong indications of interest from brokerages and hedge funds in China, after receiving approval for the launch from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) over the weekend

The CSRC also approved Guotai Asset Management Co to launch a gold ETF. Guotai is in talks with banks and securities houses to sell the ETF, an administrative officer at the marketing department of Guotai in Shanghai said.

Demand for gold has been strong in China since the April sell-off, which has helped unleash years of pent-up demand at the No. 2 bullion consumer. China's gold imports from Hong Kong rose to an all-time high of 223.519 tonnes in March, though they fell in April due to a lack of supply.

HuaAn will start marketing its gold ETF this month and aims to launch the product as soon as possible after that. It is working with the exchanges to clear some remaining issues. ($1 = 6.1335 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Polly Yam in Hong Kong; Editing by David Holmes)