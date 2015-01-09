SHANGHAI Jan 9 The Shanghai Stock Exchange said
on Friday that it will allow some exchange-traded funds (ETFs)
to use the same-day "T+0" trading.
The move is seen as a step towards letting shares and other
products listed on the bourse to eventually adopt the same
system to increase trading activity.
Starting Jan. 19, bond-based EFTS, money market ETFs,
gold-related ETF and EFTS that cross Shanghai and overseas
markets will use the same-day stock trading system, it said in a
statement posted on its website.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada)