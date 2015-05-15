HONG KONG May 15 Chinese asset management firm
CSOP Asset Management launched the first renminbi
exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking Shenzhen's ChiNext index on
Friday, providing foreign investors with a new channel to
diversify their portfolios.
The fund that invests in the 100 biggest
companies listed on the ChiNext in terms of market value, or 47
percent of the total, makes use of CSOP's Renminbi Qualified
Foreign Institutional Investors (RQFII) quota.
Before this fund, most RQFII ETFs track major stock indices
in China's equity market, such as CSOP A50 ETF which follows the
50 biggest blue chip companies and China AMC CSI300 ETF that
follows the 300 largest and most liquid stocks in China.
"Asset allocation demand has become more complicated, as
investors are not content with having access to China, but hope
to secure returns from more balanced asset categories," said
Jack Wang, head of institutional clients at CSOP Asset
Management.
Wang believes this fund will see demand from both long-only
funds that want to have more exposure to China as well as
investors who are interested in shorting the ChiNext index
which has more than doubled so far this year.
The Nasdaq-style ChiNext, a high-growth enterprise board,
has consistently outperformed the Shanghai Exchange which has
concentrated on listing large-cap blue chip firms in recent
years.
The fund comes at a time when a stock link between Shenzhen
and Hong Kong is scheduled to be launched later this year and
market participants are seeking ways to bet on the new
connector.
The Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect will include
representative stocks from the main board, the small,
medium-sized enterprises board and the ChiNext growth board, the
general manager of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange said in March.
The CSOP ChiNext ETF is the first fund that allows foreign
investors to purely track the ChiNext index. Last year, China
AMC and U.S. ETF provider Van Eck listed an ETF tracking
Shenzhen's SME-ChiNext100 index in New York.
China rolled out the RQFII scheme in 2011 as an initiative
to offer overseas investors a way to invest in its domestic
markets with the yuan currency. CSOP is the biggest RQFII player
with a total quota of 46.1 billion yuan ($7.43 billion).
($1 = 6.2045 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)