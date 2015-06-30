SHANGHAI, June 30 The four biggest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the Shanghai Stock Exchange attracted nearly 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) worth of subscriptions on Monday, when major indexes slumped more than 3 percent.

The huge single-day money flows into ETFs tracking China's key indexes triggered speculation that state-backed institutions were stepping into the market to prop up shares of blue chips amid the market's recent sell-off.

Intensive subscriptions were seen on Monday for the four major ETFs - China AMC 50 ETF, Huatai-PB CSI300 ETF , China AMC CSI300 ETF and Hua An Shanghai 180 ETF, exchange data showed.

The Shanghai Composite Index slumped as much as 5 percent on Tuesday morning, but reversed losses to end the morning session flat. The CSI also reversed gains led by blue chips such as banking and real estate shares , to be up 2 percent by the midday break.

"Currently, small-caps are still expensive," said Huang Ruiqing, fund manager of Bosera Asset Management Co.

"Investors will be increasingly defensive in their investment strategies," he said, advising investors to buy relatively cheap blue chips such as bank, property, construction and auto stocks.

($1 = 6.2056 Chinese yuan)