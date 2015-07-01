SHANGHAI, July 1 About 15 billion yuan ($2.42 billion) flowed into Shanghai's top four exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Tuesday, the second consecutive day of strong inflows into the blue chip-focused funds, strengthening expectations that state-backed investors are stepping in to arrest a two-week-long market plunge.

During the prior session, nearly 10 billion yuan flowed into the four major ETFs - China AMC 50 ETF, Huatai-PB CSI300 ETF, China AMC CSI300 ETF and Hua An Shanghai 180 ETF - stock exchange data showed.

The exchange does not disclose who was buying into the ETFs but the concentrated surge of money into funds that track China's key indexes has fueled speculation that institutions linked to the government, or even sovereign wealth funds, were behind the move.

The government has announced a slew of market-friendly policies over the past few days, including an interest rate cut, a planned expansion of pension funds' investment channels and calls for bottom-fishing by fund managers, to temper panic selling that had knocked key indexes down over 20 percent from their mid-June peak, threatening further strains on the already slowing economy and financial system.

The official Shanghai Securities News estimated that Chinese insurers deployed at least 10 billion yuan to buy into stocks on Tuesday, helping main indexes reverse early losses and end the session significantly higher.

Chinese shares reversed early losses and posted modest gains by mid-morning on Wednesday, after surging over 6 percent on Tuesday. ($1 = 6.2012 yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Kim Coghill)