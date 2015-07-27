HONG KONG, July 27 Chinese asset manager GF
International Investment Management Ltd on Monday said it will
launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking the MSCI China A
International Index, becoming the first ETF in Asia to track the
index.
The index was introduced in June last year and represents
the A share component of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index when
the latter fully includes A shares - or stock traded in Shanghai
or Shenzhen by mainland investors and some foreign institutions.
The GFI MSCI China A International ETF
is physical in nature meaning it invests in securities that
replicate the composition of the index it tracks. GF expects the
fund to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
GF has set aside Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional
Investor (RQFII) quota for the new ETF and will consider
investing via the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect in the
future, Chief Executive Nathan Lin said.
China's A shares have historically exhibited low correlation
to other asset classes and geographies, and so are often
considered a means of diversification for global investors
looking to reduce volatility of their returns.
Yet A shares shed around a third of their value over three
weeks earlier this month. The market has since stabilised after
government support, but the Shanghai Composite Index
remains far below the semi-official recovery target of 4,500
points.
The A-share market is too big to ignore as it is currently
one of the largest and most liquid markets in the world with
foreign participation of less than 2 percent, said Rene Veerman,
head of Hong Kong & Taiwan at U.S. index provider MSCI Inc
.
MSCI is the biggest provider to the equity ETF industry by
number of licensed ETFs, with over 670 ETFs tracking MSCI
indexes globally. Its global market share of year-to-date ETF
asset flows is 34 percent.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Christopher Cushing)