By Saikat Chatterjee and Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG, April 23
HONG KONG, April 23 China-focused
exchange-traded funds (ETFs) run by investment banks and Chinese
fund managers have lost some lustre as regulatory changes make
it easier for investors to buy into China's booming stock market
directly.
After a slow start, the landmark Shanghai-Hong Kong stock
connect pipeline has begun to flow, increasingly taking more
business from these once-popular investment vehicles.
The global $30 billion China-focused ETF market, which
tracks the performance of onshore equities, used to be the main
channel for foreign investors to access performance of Chinese
shares.
However, as onshore markets rallied and regulators made it
possible for investors to buy shares in Shanghai directly under
the cross-border scheme, Tae Yoo, head of client business
development at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange said
broader institutional participation via the pipeline has grown
and continues to grow.
The growth in flows via the stock connect link, helped by a
36 percent rally in the Shanghai stock index since the
start of the year, contrasts with outflows from China-focused
ETFs.
ETFs under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional
Investor (RQFII) scheme, for example, saw net outflows of 4.9
billion yuan ($790.7 million) in March. The majority of the
outflow came from flagship CSOP's FTSE China A50 ETF,
Morningstar data showed.
"Many foreign investors prefer the stock connect channel
after it became available last November, since they do not have
to pay the management fees which are needed under ETFs," said a
fund manager in Hong Kong.
While China has a tiny share of the $2.6 trillion global ETF
market at end-2014, it has a relatively large market share in
Asia, Deutsche Bank said.
As China accelerates the pace of market reforms, investments
via ETFs are expected to decline in the long term, market
watchers predict. The Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect link
expected later this year will capture more trading flows.
"We recently got clearance to participate in the stock
connect scheme and if you are a thematic China investor, you
want to participate directly rather than via participatory notes
or ETFs," said Sherwood Zhang, a portfolio manager at U.S-based
Matthews Asia.
To be sure, fund managers believe the ETF channel still
holds value for investors who aren't familiar with China but
cannot ignore market opportunities.
"Investors in the U.S. and Europe are generally not too
familiar about specific China A-shares, and the ETF channel
helps here, and they are comfortable participating via ETFs,"
said Marco Montanari, head of passive asset management,
Asia-Pacific at Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management.
($1 = 6.1968 Chinese yuan)
