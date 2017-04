LONDON Jan 9 Exchange-traded fund provider Source has launched the first physically backed ETF to track China's A-shares market in Europe, it said on Thursday.

The ETF, launched in partnership with Hong Kong-based CSOP Asset Management, will trade on the London Stock Exchange and be open to both retail and institutional investors, it said in a statement.

Initial investment in the ETF totals $230 million, it added.

HSBC is acting as custodian bank for the fund.