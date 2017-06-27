SHANGHAI, June 27 Hong Kong's biggest
yuan-denominated exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in
China's "A-shares" saw its largest inflow this year on Tuesday
following index publisher MSCI's decision to include mainland
stocks in its emerging market benchmark sparked foreign investor
interest.
The CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF, which invests in
China shares under the so-called RQFII scheme, attracted inflows
of roughly 1.5 billion yuan ($220.16 million) on Tuesday from
long-only capital and some hot money, fund manager CSOP Asset
Management said in a statement.
The RQFII, or RMB Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors
scheme, helps channel offshore yuan into China's stocks and
bonds.
"Investors are seeking investment instruments with very good
liquidity to play on the inclusion," CSOP Asset Management Co
said, noting also that the FTSE China A 50 Index is highly
correlated to MSCI's A-share inclusion plan.
MSCI said last week that under the plan, it will start
including 222 China big-caps into the MSCI Emerging Market Index
starting June next year. Of the 222 stocks, the top 30 by market
capitalization are covered by its RQFII ETF, CSOP Asset
Management said.
Global asset manager Vanguard Group also expressed its
optimism toward China assets following the MSCI inclusion.
In June, 2015, Vanguard decided to add China A-shares to its
broad emerging markets ETF, and over the past two years, the
asset manager has invested over 25 billion yuan into China, with
stakes in over 1900 mainland-listed companies, according to
Charles Lin, head of Greater China at Vanguard Investments Hong
Kong.
"This reflects our long-term confidence, and commitment to
the China market," Lin told a fund conference in China's eastern
city of Hangzhou over the weekend.
($1 = 6.8131 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and David Stanway; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)