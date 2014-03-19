By Ashley Lau
NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. asset managers are
eagerly expanding into China's stock market by launching
exchange-traded funds that invest in the country's locally
listed equities, hoping to cash in on the early success of the
first of such U.S.-listed ETFs.
Issuers Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management and Van Eck
Global are among those adding funds after seeing their own
initial forays into the market quickly attract assets. China
cleared the way for these new funds when it dramatically
expanded foreign access to its markets in March 2013.
The new funds focus on areas such as consumer staples,
consumer discretionary products and small-company stocks that
analysts expect to do well even as the broader market has been
hit hard in recent weeks.
"Those are the areas that look most interesting in China" as
the country's leaders continue looking to consumers to lead
economic growth, said senior ETF.com analyst Dennis Hudachek,
who specializes in the region and has been closely following the
market.
The edge these new ETFs offer U.S.-based investors is direct
access to China's so-called A-shares, the renminbi-denominated
shares of companies incorporated in mainland China and traded on
the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. Previously, ETFs investing
in the A-shares market were only able to do so through swaps,
futures contracts or other derivatives.
Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management introduced the first
of such ETFs in the U.S. market, the db X-trackers Harvest CSI
300 China A-Shares Fund, in November 2013; since then
the fund has more than doubled in size, reaching $222 million in
assets in January, despite being down 11.7 percent from its
first day of trading. Now the firm plans to introduce another
group of such ETFs, according to regulatory filings that show at
least nine funds in the works.
Van Eck Global's Market Vectors ChinaAMC A-Share ETF
, which had been investing in the Chinese A-shares market
via swaps, converted to direct A-shares in January and now has
$33.2 million in assets. It has filed with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission for at least five more ETFs that would
offer access to the mainland China market. A third entrant, the
boutique China-focused asset management firm KraneShares, just
rolled out its first A-shares ETF earlier this month and has
already filed for a second.
Though both Deutsche and Van Eck's ETFs have been hurt in
recent weeks as the broader Chinese market sold off, ETF
analysts and issuers remain positive on the long-term picture
for China and the A-shares market. In the last month, Deutsche's
ASHR ETF fell 7.9 percent and the Market Vectors fund is down
7.8 percent.
"A-shares are going to become more and more important for
investors in Chinese equities," said Martin Kremenstein, head of
U.S. ETFs for Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management, a division
of Deutsche Bank AG. "In terms of where the real
exposure is to the Chinese economy, A-shares are it."
Issuers also note that these funds may allow investors to
get into China A-shares ahead of investors in ETFs tracking
broader benchmark indexes, which may also be adding the shares
as major index providers look to include them in their benchmark
indexes. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/tyz67v)
A-share listings, which accounted for nearly $3.6 trillion
in total market capitalization on the Shenzhen and Shanghai
exchanges as of last March, have risen by 75 percent over the
past decade, according to FTSE data. Other Chinese share classes
include B-shares - similar to A-shares, though not quoted in
renminbi - as well as H-shares traded in Hong Kong, red and p
chips incorporated outside of mainland China, and N-shares
listed on U.S. exchanges.
"Expectations that there will be a lot of money flowing into
this market is going to be on investors' minds for quite some
time," Hudachek said.
RESTRICTIONS EASE, MONEY POURS IN
U.S. ETF providers have only been able to enter the direct
A-shares market through a new program started in 2011, which
allowed them to get shares through partnerships with qualified
asset managers. But that program, called the Renminbi Qualified
Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme, required them to
purchase shares through a small pool of partners in Hong Kong
and sharply restricted the amount of shares available.
Chinese regulators expanded the program last March and
increased the total amount available for the program - what they
term the program quota - roughly 13-fold, to $43.5 billion.
Investors have been piling in. Foreign investors, most from
the United States, have bought up $29.4 billion of that quota,
up roughly 7 percent since the end of 2013.
"That's grown exponentially - not only the quota amount,
but also how many asset managers and investors have access,"
said Jamie Perrett, director of index research at FTSE.
U.S. ETF providers still need to partner with a qualified
firm in Hong Kong, Taiwan, London or Singapore to be able to
include A-shares in their ETFs. There were 56 qualified RQFII
firms as of November 2013, up from just 12 in October 2012,
according to data from the China Securities Regulatory
Commission.
The partnerships are a crucial part of bringing A-share ETFs
to the U.S. market. U.S. ETF providers have the largest share of
the market with some $1.7 trillion in assets. The idea is that
they can leverage their wide distribution network in the United
States while Hong Kong asset managers can provide firsthand
knowledge of the local Chinese markets and facilitate direct
quota access to A-shares, said Curtis Tai, manager at China
Asset Management Co, which provides the A-shares quota for
Market Vectors' PEK fund.
In addition to filings from Deutsche and Van Eck, European
ETF provider Source has plans to list an A-share ETF in
partnership with Exchange Traded Concepts and Hong Kong-based
CSOP Asset Management Ltd. The ETF would track the FTSE China
A50 Index, according to a January filing.
BROADER INDEX ISSUERS TAKE NOTE
Major global index providers also are adding A-shares to
their benchmark indexes. MSCI announced last week that it plans
to add them to its emerging markets index as early as May 2015,
and FTSE figures to do a semi-annual update of its country
classification matrix at the end of March. Any country
classification changes will be announced in September, FTSE
said. [ID: nL6N0M921D]
Incorporating China A-shares into broad benchmark indexes
tracked by a number of large funds could significantly boost the
amount of money flowing into the A-share market, Hudachek said.
"We're giving investors the ability to invest ahead of some
of those index changes that could come in the future," said
Brendan Ahern, whose New York-based firm KraneShares, focused
specifically on creating China-focused ETFs, just introduced its
own Bosera MSCI China A Share ETF in March.
If MSCI were to include A-shares in its benchmark
emerging-markets index today, it would raise China's allocation
to some 30 percent, from roughly 18 percent currently, Ahern
estimates.
